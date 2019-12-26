Own Poetry Hindi

छीन लो

Jaya

कवि का अलंकार छीन लो,
कागज़ की दीवार उठा कर
निर्बल की पुकार छीन लो।

यौवन की ललकार छीन लो,
तोड़ समाज का ताना-बाना
बुढ़ापे का आधार छीन लो।

नोट का सारोकार छीन लो,
बंद कर दो इंटरनेट, मज़लूम
की हाहाकार छीन लो।

प्रगति की रफ़्तार छीन लो,
समय के बढ़ते पहिए की तुम
ताक़त ओ सरकार छीन लो।

Jaya Jha is an entrepreneur, a techie, a writer and a poet. She was born and brought up in various towns of Bihar and Jharkhand. A graduate of IIT Kanpur and IIM Lucknow, she realized early on that the corporate world was not her cup of tea. In 2008, she started Pothi.com, one of the ﬁrst print-on-demand publishing platform in India. She currently lives in Bangalore and works at Meesho (https://meesho.com). Blog: https://jayajha.wordpress.com Twitter: @jayajha Facebook: http://facebook.com/WorthAReadByJJ

